230726-N-YD864-2058 GULF OF OMAN (July 26, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Drew Appleton, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), takes cover while conducting visit, board, search and seizure training, July 26, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 09:01 Photo ID: 7945618 VIRIN: 230726-N-YD864-2058 Resolution: 5935x3957 Size: 1.16 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Conducts VBSS Training [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.