    USS McFaul Conducts VBSS Training [Image 3 of 4]

    USS McFaul Conducts VBSS Training

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230726-N-YD864-2058 GULF OF OMAN (July 26, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Drew Appleton, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), takes cover while conducting visit, board, search and seizure training, July 26, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 09:01
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
