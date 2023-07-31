Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9 [Image 6 of 6]

    Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9

    GREECE

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay take an orientation ride in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, in Souda Bay, Greece, on July 19, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 08:55
    Photo ID: 7945597
    VIRIN: 230719-N-EM691-3180
    Resolution: 4689x3121
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9
    Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9
    Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9
    Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9
    Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9
    Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT