Team Souda Sailors Take Flight with HSC-9

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 19, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Denitra Richardson, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, assists with an orientation ride in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, in Souda Bay, Greece, on July 19, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

