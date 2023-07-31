USS McFaul Conducts VBSS Training

230726-N-YD864-2010 GULF OF OMAN (July 26, 2023) Ensign Molly Perkins, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), prepares for visit, board, search and seizure training, July 26, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 Photo ID: 7945584 VIRIN: 230726-N-YD864-2010 Resolution: 3370x4247 Size: 1.33 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN