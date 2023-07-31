Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAEUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2023 M249 Range [Image 6 of 7]

    USAEUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2023 M249 Range

    GERMANY

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Pfc. Connor Hamry, assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, engages targets on the M249 machine gun range during the United States Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 28, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    This work, USAEUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2023 M249 Range [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad

