U.S. Army Spc. Chance Mason, assigned to 7th Army Training Command, exits the firing line at the M249 machine gun range during the United States Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 28, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 08:46 Photo ID: 7945564 VIRIN: 230728-A-RG158-1078 Resolution: 7108x4739 Size: 10.39 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAEUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2023 M249 Range [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.