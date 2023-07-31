U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Coleman Briggs, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician, solders an aluminum wire at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 86th AMXS work 24/7 to ensure the 37th Airlift Squadron can fly anywhere at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
This work, 37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
