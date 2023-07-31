Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone [Image 4 of 5]

    37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron solder an aluminum wire onto an airdrop light on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. Maintainers follow technical orders to ensure everything on the aircraft is fully functional and can support 86th Airlift Wing in projecting power across the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 06:58
    Photo ID: 7945472
    VIRIN: 230721-F-VY348-1381
    Resolution: 4790x3592
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone
    37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone
    37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone
    37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone
    37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    Mission Ready
    37th Airlift Squadron
    37 AS
    Flight Formation
    Global Gateway
    We Are Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT