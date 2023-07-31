Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, taxi at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 37th AS provide airlift and airdrop capabilities in support of missions for the U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 06:58 Photo ID: 7945470 VIRIN: 230714-F-VY348-1293 Resolution: 6026x3226 Size: 5.69 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.