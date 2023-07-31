37th AS conducts routine training over Grostenquin drop zone

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, conducts a simulated heavy equipment drop over the Grostenquin drop zone, France, July 20, 2023. Team Ramstein operates with joint and NATO allies and partners to project air power, mobility and unity as the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

