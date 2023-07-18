Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS McFaul Logistics Specialists Complete Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS McFaul Logistics Specialists Complete Routine Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230725-N-YD864-3025 GULF OF OMAN (July 25, 2023) Logistics Specialist Seaman Carmen Moronta-Garcia, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), takes a photo while conducting routine operations, July 25, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 05:53
    Photo ID: 7945412
    VIRIN: 230725-N-YD864-3025
    Resolution: 6266x4177
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Logistics Specialists Complete Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS McFaul Logistics Specialists Complete Routine Operations
    USS McFaul Logistics Specialists Complete Routine Operations
    USS McFaul Logistics Specialists Complete Routine Operations
    USS McFaul Logistics Specialists Complete Routine Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logistics specialist
    LS
    destroyer
    uss mcfaul
    ddg 74
    carrier strike group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT