USS McFaul Logistics Specialists Complete Routine Operations

230725-N-YD864-3016 GULF OF OMAN (July 25, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Diego Morado assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), inventories repair parts while conducting routine operations, July 25, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

