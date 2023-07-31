Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Miguel Keith Conducts Boat Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Miguel Keith Conducts Boat Operations

    CORAL SEA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    CORAL SEA (July 28, 2023) –Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) recover a rigid hull inflatable boat on the ship’s mission deck while underway in the Coral Sea July 28, 2023. Miguel Keith, currently operating under Task Force 76/3, is participating in Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 05:27
    Photo ID: 7945363
    VIRIN: 230728-N-SS370-1019
    Resolution: 5017x3345
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Miguel Keith Conducts Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    talismansabre23

