CORAL SEA (July 27, 2023) – Royal New Zealand Navy Ordinary Seaman Cole Bullot, from Auckland, New Zealand plays bucket ball, a game played widely by the Royal New Zealand Navy, on the flight deck of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) during a steel beach picnic while underway in the Coral Sea July 27, 2023. Miguel Keith, currently operating under Task Force 76/3, is participating in Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 05:27 Photo ID: 7945353 VIRIN: 230727-N-SS370-1241 Resolution: 5600x4000 Size: 1.39 MB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Miguel Keith Holds Steel Beach Picnic with RAN and RNZN [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.