    USS Miguel Keith Holds Steel Beach Picnic with RAN and RNZN [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Miguel Keith Holds Steel Beach Picnic with RAN and RNZN

    CORAL SEA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    CORAL SEA (July 27, 2023) – Royal Australian, Royal New Zealand and U.S. Navy Sailors play bucket ball, a game played widely by the Royal New Zealand Navy, on the flight deck of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) during a steel beach picnic while underway in the Coral Sea July 27, 2023. Miguel Keith, currently operating under Task Force 76/3, is participating in Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Location: CORAL SEA
    talismansabre23

