Ramage Sailors Clean Anchor

230723-N-NS135-1081 DURRES, Albania (July 23, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), clean the anchor chain after the ship leaves port, July 23, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 05:08 Photo ID: 7945344 VIRIN: 230723-N-NS135-1081 Resolution: 6488x4325 Size: 1.53 MB Location: DURRES, AL