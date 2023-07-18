Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramage Sailors Clean Anchor [Image 4 of 5]

    Ramage Sailors Clean Anchor

    DURRES, ALBANIA

    07.23.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230723-N-NS135-1081 DURRES, Albania (July 23, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), clean the anchor chain after the ship leaves port, July 23, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    This work, Ramage Sailors Clean Anchor [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

