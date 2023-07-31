Ramage Sailor Gives Demonstration

230718-N-NS135-1138 ADRIATIC SEA (July 18, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Antwan Johnson, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), demonstrates how to use a life preserver during an abandon ship drill, July 18, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

