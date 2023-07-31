Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Practice Fire Fighting [Image 2 of 7]

    Sailors Practice Fire Fighting

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230718-N-NS135-1046 ADRIATIC SEA (July 18, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), conduct firefighting training during a general quarters drill, July 18, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7945292
    VIRIN: 230718-N-NS135-1046
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Practice Fire Fighting [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Practice Fire Fighting
    Sailors Practice Fire Fighting
    Sailors Practice Fire Fighting
    Sailors Practice Fire Fighting
    Sailors During Abondon Ship Drill
    Ramage Sailor Gives Training
    Ramage Sailor Gives Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT