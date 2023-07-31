USS Ramage Visits Albania

230721-N-XX007-1004 DURRES, Albania (July 21, 2023) Albanian Navy Rear Adm. Adnand Agastra, commander, Albanian Naval Forces, left, presents U.S. Navy Cmdr. Timothy Yuhas, commander, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), right, a plaque commemorating Ramage’s visit to Albania, July 21, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Robert Molinaro)

