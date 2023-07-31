Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ramage Visits Albania [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ramage Visits Albania

    ALBANIA

    07.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230721-N-XX007-1005 DURRES, Albania (July 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Timothy Yuhas, commander, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), left, Albanian Navy Rear Adm. Adnand Agastra, commander, Albanian Naval Forces, middle, and Albanian Navy Cmdr. Eric Coté , commander, Naval Operations, Senior Defense Official, and U.S. Defense Attaché take a photo in front of the ceremonial quarterdeck at Albanian Navy headquarters, July 21, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Robert Molinaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 03:31
    Photo ID: 7945268
    VIRIN: 230721-N-XX007-1005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: AL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ramage Visits Albania [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

