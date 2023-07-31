USS Ramage Visits Albania

230721-N-XX007-1005 DURRES, Albania (July 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Timothy Yuhas, commander, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), left, Albanian Navy Rear Adm. Adnand Agastra, commander, Albanian Naval Forces, middle, and Albanian Navy Cmdr. Eric Coté , commander, Naval Operations, Senior Defense Official, and U.S. Defense Attaché take a photo in front of the ceremonial quarterdeck at Albanian Navy headquarters, July 21, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Robert Molinaro)

