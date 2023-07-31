Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Yokota recognizes 66 TSgt selects [Image 3 of 3]

    Team Yokota recognizes 66 TSgt selects

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone, 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs noncommissioned officer of media operations, stands with Col. Brett Cochran, 374th AW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW command chief, during a technical sergeant release social at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2023. 5,354 staff sergeants were selected for promotion out of 36,913 eligible applicants in the 2023 promotion cycle, and 66 Yokota Air Base Airmen were selected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

