Team Yokota recognizes 66 TSgt selects

A U.S. Air Force technical sergeant select (center) stands with Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW command chief, during a technical sergeant release social at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2023. The rank of technical sergeant places Airmen on the path to becoming technical experts in their field while developing effective communication channels within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

