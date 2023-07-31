Comanche Company conducts refuel operations during Talisman Sabre 23

Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment stage their tanks in a clearing to refuel and recuperate at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, July 25, 2023 during exercise Talisman Sabre 23.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

Date Taken: 07.24.2023