Comanche Company conducts refuel operations during Talisman Sabre 23

A U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment moves to refuel during exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, July 25, 2023. Comanche Company conducted refuel on the move operations to ensure its platforms could continue to support the fight.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

