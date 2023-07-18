Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comanche Company conducts refuel operations during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 1 of 4]

    Comanche Company conducts refuel operations during Talisman Sabre 23

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Charlie Duke 

    1st Armored Division

    Staff Sgt. William Maranon, a tank commander, from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, walks through a clearing while the company stopped to refuel and recuperate at the Townsville Training Area, Townsville, Australia, during exercise Talisman Sabre 23 July, 25, 2023.

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 02:33
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comanche Company conducts refuel operations during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

