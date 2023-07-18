Comanche Company conducts refuel operations during Talisman Sabre 23

Staff Sgt. William Maranon, a tank commander, from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, walks through a clearing while the company stopped to refuel and recuperate at the Townsville Training Area, Townsville, Australia, during exercise Talisman Sabre 23 July, 25, 2023.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU