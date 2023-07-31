Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADF, US CJTMC ‘Blood Cell’: The lifeblood of medical logistics [Image 6 of 6]

    ADF, US CJTMC ‘Blood Cell’: The lifeblood of medical logistics

    BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    Pictured is a group photo of the “Blood Cell”, a combination of blood experts and medical logisticians serving with the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Combined Joint Theater Medical Component during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 in Brisbane, Australia, July 25, 2023. The Combined Joint Theater Medical Component coordinates and synchronizes health service and support across the Australian continent, which is nearly the size of the mainland of the U.S. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    ADF, US CJTMC &lsquo;Blood Cell&rsquo;: The lifeblood of medical logistics

