Pictured is a group photo of the “Blood Cell”, a combination of blood experts and medical logisticians serving with the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Combined Joint Theater Medical Component during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 in Brisbane, Australia, July 25, 2023. The Combined Joint Theater Medical Component coordinates and synchronizes health service and support across the Australian continent, which is nearly the size of the mainland of the U.S. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 01:00 Photo ID: 7945045 VIRIN: 230801-A-XH946-1007 Resolution: 20480x13660 Size: 198.82 MB Location: BRISBANE, QLD, AU Hometown: BRISBANE, QLD, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADF, US CJTMC ‘Blood Cell’: The lifeblood of medical logistics [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.