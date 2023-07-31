Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADF, US CJTMC ‘Blood Cell’: The lifeblood of medical logistics [Image 4 of 6]

    ADF, US CJTMC ‘Blood Cell’: The lifeblood of medical logistics

    BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    An Australian airliner transports medical Class VIII blood supplies from Darwin to Townsville, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 on July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army/Released)

