ADF, US CJTMC ‘Blood Cell’: The lifeblood of medical logistics

An Australian airliner transports medical Class VIII blood supplies from Darwin to Townsville, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 on July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army/Released)

