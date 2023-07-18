230731-N-CD453-1091 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (July 31, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jorge Ortiz, from Victorville, California, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Detachment 3, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), conducts pre-flight checks during flight operations in the North Pacific Ocean, July 31. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 23:44 Photo ID: 7945032 VIRIN: 230731-N-CD453-1091 Resolution: 6165x4404 Size: 2.52 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 31 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.