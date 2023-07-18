230731-N-CD453-1001 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (July 31, 2023) Lt. Cole Yelich, from O’Fallon, Missouri, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Detachment 3, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), conducts pre-flight checks on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter prior to conducting flight operations in the North Pacific Ocean, July 31. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 23:44 Photo ID: 7945015 VIRIN: 230731-N-CD453-1001 Resolution: 4122x2944 Size: 925.6 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 31 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.