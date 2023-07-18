Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 31

    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 31

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230731-N-CD453-1001 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (July 31, 2023) Lt. Cole Yelich, from O’Fallon, Missouri, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Detachment 3, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), conducts pre-flight checks on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter prior to conducting flight operations in the North Pacific Ocean, July 31. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 23:44
    Photo ID: 7945015
    VIRIN: 230731-N-CD453-1001
    Resolution: 4122x2944
    Size: 925.6 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 31, by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy
    DESRON 15
    cool
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

