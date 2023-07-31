Promote Ahead of Peers | 3d MAW Commanding General meritoriously promotes an HMLAT-303 Marine

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), addresses Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd MAW, on Camp Pendleton, California, July 28, 2023. Borgschulte visited HMLAT-303 to introduce himself as the new Commanding General to the Marines, meritoriously promote Cpl. Jissel A. Irizarry, a UH/AH-1 helicopter airframe mechanic with HLMAT-303, and recognize several Marines for superior performance of their duties and responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

