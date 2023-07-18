Promote Ahead of Peers | 3d MAW Commanding General meritoriously promotes an HMLAT-303 Marine

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allan Martin, left, leads Cpl. Jissel A. Irizarry, both UH/AH-1 helicopter airframe mechanics with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, in reciting the Marine Corps Noncommissioned Officer Creed during Irizarry’s promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, California, July 28, 2023. Irizarry was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Corporal for consistent and superior performance in her duties, emulating the tasks and responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

