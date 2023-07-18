U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allan Martin, left, leads Cpl. Jissel A. Irizarry, both UH/AH-1 helicopter airframe mechanics with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, in reciting the Marine Corps Noncommissioned Officer Creed during Irizarry’s promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, California, July 28, 2023. Irizarry was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Corporal for consistent and superior performance in her duties, emulating the tasks and responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 23:29
|Photo ID:
|7945013
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-LR229-1007
|Resolution:
|4335x2890
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Promote Ahead of Peers | 3d MAW Commanding General meritoriously promotes an HMLAT-303 Marine [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
