Promote Ahead of Peers | 3d MAW Commanding General meritoriously promotes an HMLAT-303 Marine

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), and Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd MAW, congratulate Cpl. Jissel A. Irizarry, middle, a UH/AH-1 helicopter airframe mechanic with HMLAT-303, during her promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, California, July 28, 2023. Irizarry was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Corporal for consistent and superior performance in her duties, emulating the tasks and responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

