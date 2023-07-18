Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promote Ahead of Peers | 3d MAW Commanding General meritoriously promotes an HMLAT-303 Marine [Image 4 of 7]

    Promote Ahead of Peers | 3d MAW Commanding General meritoriously promotes an HMLAT-303 Marine

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, left, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), congratulates Cpl. Jissel A. Irizarry, a UH/AH-1 helicopter airframe mechanic with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd MAW, during her promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, California, July 28, 2023. Irizarry was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Corporal for consistent and superior performance in her duties, emulating the tasks and responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 23:36
    Photo ID: 7945010
    VIRIN: 230728-M-LR229-1004
    Resolution: 3608x2405
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promote Ahead of Peers | 3d MAW Commanding General meritoriously promotes an HMLAT-303 Marine [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Camp Pendleton
    NCO
    meritorious
    Corporal
    helicopter mechanic

