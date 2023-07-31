USAG Yongsan-Casey Celebrates AAFES's 128th Birthday

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated its 128th Birthday at the Camp Casey Post Exchange, July 25, 2023. USAG Yongsan-Casey Deputy to the Garrison Commander Dr. Irving Taylor gave remarks at the celebration. Army Community Service was also at the event celebrating 58 years of service to military families, Soldiers, civilians, and retirees. Attendees enjoyed food samples, birthday cake, giveaways and entered prize drawings. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

