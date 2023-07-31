Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Celebrates AAFES's 128th Birthday [Image 5 of 11]

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Celebrates AAFES's 128th Birthday

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated its 128th Birthday at the Camp Casey Post Exchange, July 25, 2023. USAG Yongsan-Casey Deputy to the Garrison Commander Dr. Irving Taylor gave remarks at the celebration. Army Community Service was also at the event celebrating 58 years of service to military families, Soldiers, civilians, and retirees. Attendees enjoyed food samples, birthday cake, giveaways and entered prize drawings. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 7944888
    VIRIN: 230725-A-MH955-1021
    Resolution: 6522x4348
    Size: 21.17 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Celebrates AAFES's 128th Birthday [Image 11 of 11], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAFES
    IMCOM-Pacific
    target_news_AsiaPacific
    IMCOM-P
    AAFES 128th Birthday

