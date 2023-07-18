Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, Marine Barracks Washington, perform at Truist Stadium, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, July 30, 2023. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment had the distinguished honor of performing in front of thousands of fans as the Drum Corps International NightBEAT exhibition approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

Date Taken: 07.30.2023
Location: NC, US