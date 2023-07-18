Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NightBEAT [Image 12 of 20]

    NightBEAT

    NC, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, Marine Barracks Washington, perform at Truist Stadium, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, July 30, 2023. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment had the distinguished honor of performing in front of thousands of fans as the Drum Corps International NightBEAT exhibition approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

