Team Dover Honorary Commanders tour 436th Medical Group

Staff Sgt, Kristin Terry, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health noncommissioned officer in charge, administers a sobriety test to Lauren Irby, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honorary commander, during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 28, 2023. The honorary commanders toured various departments within the 436th Medical Group to familiarize them with their mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

