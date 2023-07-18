MCRD Parris Island Awarded the Environmental Leadership Award

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Eastern Recruiting Region Commanding General, is presented the Environmental Leadership Award by South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and members of the South Carolina 7 Team, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 28, 2023. The award was presented in recognition of the resilience efforts that have been completed across the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

