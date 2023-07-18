Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD Parris Island Awarded the Environmental Leadership Award [Image 1 of 4]

    MCRD Parris Island Awarded the Environmental Leadership Award

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Eastern Recruiting Region Commanding General, is presented the Environmental Leadership Award by South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and members of the South Carolina 7 Team, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 28, 2023. The award was presented in recognition of the resilience efforts that have been completed across the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

