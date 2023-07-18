Family First

A Drill Instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, embraces his child during Family Day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 27, 2023. Drill Instructors look forward to spending more time with their family after the graduation ceremony held the next day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

