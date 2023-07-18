Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family First

    Family First

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A Drill Instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, embraces his child during Family Day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 27, 2023. Drill Instructors look forward to spending more time with their family after the graduation ceremony held the next day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 10:23
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
