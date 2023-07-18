Trial Defense Service T-Wall at Camp Arifjan, July 2023

A close-up of the newest T-Wall on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jul. 27, 2023. Courtesy of the Trial Defense Services team, this T-Wall highlights a critical right of the accused, included as part of the Miranda rights: "You DO have the right to remain silent."
