    Incoming Chief of Delegation of Trinidad and Tobago to the IADB Visits the IADC [Image 6 of 19]

    Incoming Chief of Delegation of Trinidad and Tobago to the IADB Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Captain Weekes, Incoming Chief of Delegation of Trinidad and Tobago to the IADB for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., July 27, 2023. During the visit, the distinguished visitor conducted an office call with IADC Leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    interoperability
    Partnerships
    Trinidad and Tobago
    OAS
    IADC

