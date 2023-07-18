Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Appropriations Committee visits Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5]

    House Appropriations Committee visits Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Members of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense, posed for a photo with Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and other senior leaders during a visit to the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31, 2023. Members of the congressional delegation engaged with senior leaders on issues pertinent to European/African security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

