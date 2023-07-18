House Appropriations Committee visits Grafenwoehr

Members of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense, posed for a photo with Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and other senior leaders during a visit to the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31, 2023. Members of the congressional delegation engaged with senior leaders on issues pertinent to European/African security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7942992
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-MC970-1002
|Resolution:
|4688x3125
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
