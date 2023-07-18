MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet

230801-N-UB993-1060

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea listens to Rear Adm. Mark Melson as he explains Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific and Commander Task Force Seven Three's daily operations while visiting Singapore Area Coordinator, Aug. 1, 2023. Honea visited SAC to speak with Sailors, answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. SAC supports comphrensive shore support service to the Fleet as well as supports Commander, Logisctics Group Western Pacific and Commander Task Force 73 who support theater operations and sustianment in order to conduct distributed maritime and expeditionary advanced based operations in competition, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

