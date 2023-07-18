230801-N-UB993-1046

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors to answer questions and listen to concerns during an all hands call while visiting Singapore Area Coordinator, Aug. 1, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. SAC supports comphrensive shore support service to the Fleet as well as supports Commander, Logisctics Group Western Pacific and Commander Task Force 73 who support theater operations and sustianment in order to conduct distributed maritime and expeditionary advanced based operations in competition, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 07:41 Photo ID: 7942848 VIRIN: 230801-N-UB993-1046 Resolution: 4903x3262 Size: 769.57 KB Location: SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.