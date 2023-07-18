Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet [Image 4 of 9]

    MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet

    SINGAPORE

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    230801-N-UB993-1027
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Quartermaster First Class Christopher Blandford after an all hands call while visiting Singapore Area Coordinator, Aug. 1, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. SAC supports comphrensive shore support service to the Fleet as well as supports Commander, Logisctics Group Western Pacific and Commander Task Force 73 who support theater operations and sustianment in order to conduct distributed maritime and expeditionary advanced based operations in competition, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

