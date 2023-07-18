Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    North Pacific Ocean (July 31, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts routine operations in the North Pacific Ocean. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

