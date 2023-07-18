North Pacific Ocean (July 31, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Tannae Smith, from Imperial, California, plots a chart in the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 06:52
|Photo ID:
|7942829
|VIRIN:
|230731-N-YS413-1006
|Resolution:
|5372x4151
|Size:
|703.49 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT