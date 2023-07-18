Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Military Law and Operations Conference Commences [Image 2 of 4]

    34th Military Law and Operations Conference Commences

    INDONESIA

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command       

    BALI, Indonesia (July 31, 2023) Retired Lt. Gen. Muhammad Herindra, Indonesian Deputy Defense Minister, speaks at the 34th annual Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 23) in Bali, Indonesia. Hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, MILOPS 23 included participants from 34 nations and international organizations who engaged in discussions and dialogue to expand cooperation and uphold international law, rules and norms in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 06:52
    USINDOPACOM

