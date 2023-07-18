34th Military Law and Operations Conference Commences

BALI, Indonesia (July 31, 2023) Retired Lt. Gen. Muhammad Herindra, Indonesian Deputy Defense Minister, speaks at the 34th annual Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 23) in Bali, Indonesia. Hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, MILOPS 23 included participants from 34 nations and international organizations who engaged in discussions and dialogue to expand cooperation and uphold international law, rules and norms in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

